Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,750 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of Western Digital worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 57,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $73.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

