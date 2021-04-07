TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) were up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 192,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,308,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.