Teck Resources Limited to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

