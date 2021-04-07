Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

