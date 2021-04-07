Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.07 Million

Analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to report sales of $452.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.76 million and the lowest is $449.41 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $180.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

Shares of TDOC opened at $181.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.17 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.76.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,374 shares of company stock worth $131,871,978 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

