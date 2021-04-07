Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

