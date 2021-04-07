Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.14

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.14 and traded as high as $13.54. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 5,312,384 shares changing hands.

ERIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

