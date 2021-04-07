Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post $16.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.80 million. Tellurian reported sales of $8.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $84.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $115.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $159.40 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tellurian by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $912.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

