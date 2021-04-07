Telos (TLOS) Market Cap Tops $34.62 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Telos has a total market cap of $34.62 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Telos has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001550 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

