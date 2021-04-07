TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,314,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 473,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of TELUS worth $45,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TELUS by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,018 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,037,000 after buying an additional 1,617,564 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,959,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,599,000 after acquiring an additional 496,002 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in TELUS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,224,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,466,000 after buying an additional 269,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in TELUS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,312,000 after buying an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

TELUS stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

