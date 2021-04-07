Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.34

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $79.34 and traded as high as $84.98. Tencent shares last traded at $84.65, with a volume of 2,136,100 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.87 target price for the company. Investec lowered shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $811.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

