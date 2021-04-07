TENT Market Capitalization Tops $5.33 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $348,215.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.00305193 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00159640 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00128334 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006252 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,196,520 coins and its circulating supply is 34,119,428 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

