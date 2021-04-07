TERA (TERA) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.75 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. TERA has a market cap of $13.75 million and approximately $231,475.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

