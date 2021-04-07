Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Down 3.7%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 1,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 217,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TERN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.07.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($30.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($30.03).

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 475,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. Also, insider James E. Flynn bought 665,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,305,000.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

