Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 18% This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $15.61 or 0.00027628 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $6.01 billion and approximately $371.25 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009394 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 955,844,815 coins and its circulating supply is 384,656,437 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

