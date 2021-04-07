Terracoin (TRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $354,678.43

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $354,678.43 and $86.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,667.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.35 or 0.01122952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.04 or 0.00423587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00064911 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001574 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

