TerraUSD Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and $60.34 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005818 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000140 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,721,286,235 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

