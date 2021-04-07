Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEV. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Tervita from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of TEV stock opened at C$4.59 on Wednesday. Tervita has a one year low of C$1.69 and a one year high of C$5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$530.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tervita will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

