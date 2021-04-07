Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $77,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,093,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 210,121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $148,276,000 after buying an additional 69,675 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 611,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,200 shares of company stock worth $61,942,923. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $691.62 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $679.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.49. The firm has a market cap of $663.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,388.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.54.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

