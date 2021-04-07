Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $689.94. The stock had a trading volume of 219,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,578,121. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.49. The company has a market cap of $662.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.80, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.54.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,200 shares of company stock worth $61,942,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

