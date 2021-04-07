Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lifted to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after acquiring an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 395,500 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

