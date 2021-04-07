Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Lessened by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after buying an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.18. The stock had a trading volume of 67,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,408. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

