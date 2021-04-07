Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,209,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,784 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.46% of Texas Instruments worth $690,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $194.59 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.30 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.84 and a 200-day moving average of $163.63. The firm has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

