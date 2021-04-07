Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.55. 48,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.30 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.63. The company has a market capitalization of $178.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

