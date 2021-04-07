Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Textainer Group worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGH. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

