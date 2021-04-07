TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120,667 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

