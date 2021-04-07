Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Down 3.7%

Tharisa plc (LON:THS) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 139 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.85). Approximately 536,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 670,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.92).

The stock has a market capitalization of £380.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

In other news, insider Michael Jones sold 141,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.49), for a total transaction of £3,727,891.20 ($4,870,513.72).

Tharisa Company Profile (LON:THS)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

