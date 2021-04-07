The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $170.58

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.58 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 185.20 ($2.42). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.40), with a volume of 142,138 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £66.49 million and a P/E ratio of 13.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 170.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Alumasc Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Peter Pither bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($13,535.41).

The Alumasc Group Company Profile (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.