The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.28

Shares of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and traded as low as $2.02. The Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 2,408 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

