The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,278 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.03.

NYSE:BK opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

