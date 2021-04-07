The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.76

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.76 and last traded at $66.76, with a volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKGFY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.54%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

