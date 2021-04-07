The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.28% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $21,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

