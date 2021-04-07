The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $340.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Argus from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $156.31 and a one year high of $299.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.90.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $1,640,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,595 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

