The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $340.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Argus from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.55.
The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $156.31 and a one year high of $299.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.90.
In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $1,640,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,595 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
