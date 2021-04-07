The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Trading Down 7.6%

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s share price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $28.89. 11,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,679,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

A number of brokerages have commented on XONE. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $636.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The ExOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The ExOne by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

