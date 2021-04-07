The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.33

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 81672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $758.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after buying an additional 4,649,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,646,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 483,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 468,565 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,410,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

