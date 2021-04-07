The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €725.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €725.00 ($852.94) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €602.67 ($709.02).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of EPA KER traded down €3.40 ($4.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €596.00 ($701.18). 162,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €565.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €570.42.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.