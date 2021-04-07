The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post earnings of $7.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $327.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.75 and a 200 day moving average of $262.97. The firm has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $162.45 and a one year high of $356.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

