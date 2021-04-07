The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $420.00 at Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $392.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s current price.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $327.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $162.45 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $2,026,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $2,216,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.