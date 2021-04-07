The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $420.00 at Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $392.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s current price.
GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.
GS opened at $327.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $162.45 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.97.
In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $2,026,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $2,216,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
