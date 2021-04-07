The Graph (GRT) Market Cap Reaches $2.02 Billion

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $285.55 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00002874 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00055159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.09 or 0.00634413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00079282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

The Graph Profile

GRT is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.