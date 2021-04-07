The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.

The Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:GBX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.35. 520,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,351.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,864 shares of company stock worth $1,178,549 in the last 90 days. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

