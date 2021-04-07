The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.
The Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:GBX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.35. 520,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42.
In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,351.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,864 shares of company stock worth $1,178,549 in the last 90 days. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
About The Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
