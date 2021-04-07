The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,540 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.19% of The Hershey worth $61,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $161.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,200 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.