The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Cut by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,540 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.19% of The Hershey worth $61,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,190,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $161.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,875,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

