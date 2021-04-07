The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in The Home Depot by 15.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $312.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,974. The firm has a market cap of $336.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $191.54 and a one year high of $315.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

