The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Raised by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 3.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $23,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $312.01. 89,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,974. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.54 and a 12-month high of $315.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.