The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Allen J. Model Buys 4,300 Shares

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.25. 699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,533. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.92.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 152,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,367,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 232,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

