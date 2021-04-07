The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) PT Raised to $57.00 at DA Davidson

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JYNT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of The Joint stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. 2,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Joint has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $648.60 million, a PE ratio of 170.49 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

