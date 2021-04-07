The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Up 3.1%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.28 and last traded at $47.95. Approximately 40 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 159,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

JYNT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.90 million, a PE ratio of 172.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. Research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $398,764.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $236,401.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Joint by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Joint by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Joint by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,652 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

