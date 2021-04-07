The Lovesac (LOVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect The Lovesac to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.76 million, a PE ratio of -476.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 98,330 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $4,815,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 78,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $3,634,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,398 shares of company stock worth $31,368,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

