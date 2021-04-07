The Lovesac (LOVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect The Lovesac to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ LOVE opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.76 million, a PE ratio of -476.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15.
In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 98,330 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $4,815,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 78,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $3,634,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,398 shares of company stock worth $31,368,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.