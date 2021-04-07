The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.14% of The Michaels Companies worth $21,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Michaels Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

The Michaels Companies stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.