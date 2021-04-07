The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Reduced by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $24,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.28. 8,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.13 and a 12 month high of $184.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

